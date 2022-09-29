ZENZO Hits 1-Day Volume of $203.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $133,052.52 and $203.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00088554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007869 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZENZO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

