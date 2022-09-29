ZEON (ZEON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $613,918.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $214.16 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,365.41 or 1.00006144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006702 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064451 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

