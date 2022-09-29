Zero Trading 79.2% Higher This Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $185,657.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00285636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00105690 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00071728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,949,064 coins and its circulating supply is 9,638,825 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

