Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.76.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.
In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
