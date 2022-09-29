Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

