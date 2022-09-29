Zipmex (ZMT) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zipmex has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zipmex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.93 or 1.00054777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00080926 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex (CRYPTO:ZMT) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.