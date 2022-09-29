ZooKeeper Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.43 million and $226,918.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 251,001,984 coins and its circulating supply is 236,867,663 coins. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

