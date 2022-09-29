ZORT (ZORT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.83 Million

ZORT (ZORT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One ZORT coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZORT has a total market capitalization of $26.83 million and $34,307.00 worth of ZORT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZORT has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZORT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZORT

ZORT’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. ZORT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ZORT’s official website is zort.com. ZORT’s official Twitter account is @zortworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZORT

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORT is a tradable ERC20 token, when it's burned or staked, the user is rewarded with a power bonus on the Zort Network.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZORT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZORT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.