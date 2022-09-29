Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $168.78 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.03.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

