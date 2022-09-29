Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $168.78 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.