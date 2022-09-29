ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $306,353.05 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

