ZYX (ZYX) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. ZYX has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZYX coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZYX Profile

ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,324,420 coins. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZYX

