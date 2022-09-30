0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.70 Million

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $22,766.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,705.67 or 0.99956669 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057419 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00082372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

