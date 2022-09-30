1,000 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.24 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

