1,000 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLOT opened at $50.24 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.