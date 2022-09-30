1,077 Shares in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 125.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FMAO opened at $26.78 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at $503,993.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,275 shares of company stock valued at $170,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.