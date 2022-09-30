1,100 Shares in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $31,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $81,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

