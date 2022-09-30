1,200 Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 169,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $276.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

