2,202 Shares in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $780,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

CRT opened at $19.62 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 286.89%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.05%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

