3,100 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nkarta by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nkarta by 53.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $12.63 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,719 shares of company stock valued at $387,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

