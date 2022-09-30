400,132 Shares in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

