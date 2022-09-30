8,939 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEAR. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

