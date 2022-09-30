A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR Price Performance

BAG opened at GBX 454 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 452 ($5.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 595.82 ($7.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.36. The company has a market cap of £508.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1,891.67.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

