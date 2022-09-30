A2DAO (ATD) Price Tops $0.0504

A2DAO (ATD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One A2DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, A2DAO has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. A2DAO has a market cap of $856,216.00 and $99,674.00 worth of A2DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

A2DAO Coin Profile

A2DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. A2DAO’s total supply is 17,124,457 coins. A2DAO’s official Twitter account is @a2dao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. A2DAO’s official website is a2dao.com.

A2DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project.The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows getting the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as A2DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire A2DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase A2DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

