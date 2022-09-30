Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.54 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

