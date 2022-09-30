AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in AbbVie by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,983,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,616,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

