AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

