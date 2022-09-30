abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.70

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.70 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 80.40 ($0.97), with a volume of 1942213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.20 ($0.92).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £349.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

