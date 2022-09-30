AC Milan Fan Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00020047 BTC on major exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $78.47 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

AC Milan Fan Token’s genesis date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 19,960,000 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/acmilan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

