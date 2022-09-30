ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

