Actinium (ACM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $71.00

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $182,026.88 and $71.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2021. Actinium’s total supply is 43,565,575 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

