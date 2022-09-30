AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATY. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcuityAds

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AcuityAds by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AcuityAds by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in AcuityAds by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Price Performance

NYSE ATY opened at $1.75 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $100.69 million, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

