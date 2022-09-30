ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.
ADF Group Price Performance
Shares of ADF Group stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.39.
ADF Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADF Group (ADFJF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.