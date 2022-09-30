adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target Cut to €160.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €190.00 ($193.88) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.38.

adidas Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of adidas stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. adidas has a 1-year low of $59.76 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

