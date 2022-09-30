Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,819 ($34.06) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,321.17 ($28.05).

ADM opened at GBX 1,940.50 ($23.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,251.31. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,301 ($39.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.08%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($24.30), for a total transaction of £421,163.73 ($508,897.69). In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 20,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,011 ($24.30), for a total value of £421,163.73 ($508,897.69).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

