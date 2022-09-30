AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
AEON Mall Price Performance
AMLLF opened at 14.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.41. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of 13.88 and a 1 year high of 15.50.
AEON Mall Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEON Mall (AMLLF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.