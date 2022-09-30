Aeron Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $36,104.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 2,008,163,410 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved.Aeron is performing its token upgrade.”

