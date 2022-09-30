Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.0769

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.75 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

