AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.08.

AGCO Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Amundi increased its position in AGCO by 11.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 708,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after buying an additional 75,454 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AGCO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in AGCO by 13.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

