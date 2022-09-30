ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGESY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. ING Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

