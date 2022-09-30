Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $174,633.00

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $174,633.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,663.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00276463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00142008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00758838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00625139 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is www.aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees.”

