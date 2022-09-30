Aigang Price Down 37.5% Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Aigang has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $23,106.80 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00145691 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.01808482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets.The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

