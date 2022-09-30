Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $20.46 million and $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00317053 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00130770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00058388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,686,990 coins. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.