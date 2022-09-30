Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $20.46 million and $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.
Aion Profile
Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,686,990 coins. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aion Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
