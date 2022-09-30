AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ANTE stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

