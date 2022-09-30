Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0006

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $11,129.05 and approximately $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

