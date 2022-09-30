Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,548.00

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Akropolis Delphi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis Delphi has a total market capitalization of $113,070.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akropolis Delphi has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Akropolis Delphi

Akropolis Delphi was first traded on September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis Delphi is medium.com/akropolis. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis Delphi is delphi.akropolis.io.

Akropolis Delphi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis Delphi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis Delphi using one of the exchanges listed above.

