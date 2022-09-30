Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $6.70. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 87,741 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $961.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

