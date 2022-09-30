Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stake Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alight were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Alight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alight by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alight by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

