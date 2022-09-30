All.me (ME) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

All.me (ME) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One All.me coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, All.me has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. All.me has a total market capitalization of $193.00 and $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

All.me Profile

All.me launched on December 27th, 2017. All.me’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for All.me is all.me/?form=sign_up. All.me’s official Twitter account is @allmeinfo.

Buying and Selling All.me

According to CryptoCompare, “All.me is a digital network for blogging, monetization, and shopping. Users can either upload or search for trending topics, social media, fashion, fitness, and other creative content. The concept of the project is to reward users for viewing ads. The reward size is directly related to the activity of the user and their popularity on the network. Social network application is available for download via App Store and Google Play.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All.me directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All.me should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All.me using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

