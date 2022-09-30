Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %

ALLO stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.52. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $211,820 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

