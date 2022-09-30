Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LBTSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Almirall from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Almirall from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Almirall alerts:

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBTSF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Almirall has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.