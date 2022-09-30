Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.29.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 5.68%.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
